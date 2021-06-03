Engineering company pledges $500,000 to SE Minnesota schools

GOODHUE, Minn. – An engineering company is committing $500,000 over 10 years to some southeast Minnesota school districts to build awareness of trade, STEM, and construction careers.

“We hear it over and over; kids don’t want to take the four-year college track and are not aware of the other career paths available,” says Karl von Knobelsdorff, CEO and President of Knobelsdorff (KE). “By working with these seven local school districts to communicate the benefits of a career in the trades is not only a benefit to the students, but educators and parents as well. We’re excited to continue to expand this program into more communities and encourage local companies to participate.”

“Operation Trades Awareness” will involve school districts in Goodhue, Red Wing, Lake City, Cannon Falls, Zumbrota, Pine Island and Kenyon/Wanamingo, with hopes to expand to other schools in the future. Participating schools will receive tool kits for all graduating seniors, a field trip to a local KE solar site for eighth-graders, the book “Build It” and STEM activity bin for kindergartners and OSHA-10 certification sponsorships for high school students interested in the trades.

Knobelsdorff is an electrical, engineering, automation and renewable energy company with offices in Goodhue and the Twin Cities.