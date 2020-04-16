Enforcing Minnesota's stay at home order

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Minnesota's stay at home order is running for at least a couple more weeks, and it may be tempting to ignore Governor Walz' order. But there's trouble for those who do.

Around the state, about two dozen people have gotten in trouble, and it's all related to violating the order. While there have been some arrests and citations issued, Walz and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety have encouraged education over enforcement of the order.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag says by and large, most people are heeding the order. He too is encouraging education to those who may be in violation.

"If we come across a number of people or a person who are in violation, we want to be able to talk to them first and give them a quick education about the executive order if they weren't aware of it, and ask them to come into compliance."

However, if there is outright refusal, the person will be cited, and then released. They will not be transported to the detention center, and that's because it's all to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.

"So far, we have no reported incidents, no complaints, no one testing positive, everybody's healthy. And that's the way we're trying to keep it, and we have been doing that for awhile."

So far, both the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office and the Albert Lea Police Department have yet to arrest anyone in violation of the order; however, while the former has yet to cite anyone, Albert Lea Police have cited two people for violating the order in conjunction with a theft case.

And while restlessness is a very real thing, Freitag is imploring residents to be patient.

"We're going to get through this. But we have to get through this together, and we have to cooperate as individuals, as groups of people, that make up our community."