Enforcing Minnesota's 'Ted Foss Move-Over Law' results in 70 traffic stops in 12 hours in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Remembering Minnesota State Trooper Ted Foss, authorities in southeastern Minnesota spent 12 hours Tuesday enforcing the move-over law.

Seven deputies worked on Interstate-90 and 4-lane highways from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and conducted 71 traffic stops related to the law.

Fifteen citations were given along with multiple warnings. One of the traffic stops resulted in a DUI where the driver was more than four times over the legal limit.

"I would call that a successful day of traffic enforcement," the sheriff's office said.

The Ted Foss Move Over Law means that drivers must keep over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

Foss was hit and killed by a passing vehicle in 2000 during a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-90 in Winona.