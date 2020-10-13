Energy assistance program available for Iowa residents

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new program is helping people impacted by COVID-19 if they are financially strapped and unable to pay for their utilities.

Governor Kim Reynolds and The Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced the Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program, which provides up to $2,000 towards electric, natural gas and water bills to eligible households if they are at risk of disconnection due to an inability to pay because of a COVID-19 related loss of income. The assistance would cover unpaid debt on service provided between March 17, 2020 and October 31, 2020, and all payments will be made directly to utility providers under the applicant's name.

Kanan Kappelman with the IEDA says the timing of this program is crucial.

"As we enter into the winter months, these critical utility services are going to be of significant importance and we wanted to address that need as soon as possible."

For those that apply for the LI-HEAP program, clients can apply; however, there is a stipulation.

"This program can only assist with debt that has not been covered by another federal assistance program. If the applicant received LI-HEAP to cover the entire debt, the utility disruption prevention can't cover the same debt, and the utility provider won't be able to accept these funds. Whatever has not been covered by LI-HEAP can be covered by this program."

Applications will be accepted from now until November 20, or until funding is depleted.

For a complete list of qualifications, and to apply, click here.