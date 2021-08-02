Energy assistance is available if you need help with your utility bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Utilities will resume disconnecting customers who have outstanding balances on Monday. The company put disconnects on hold in March of 2020 when the pandemic first hit.

RPU has spent the past several weeks sending out notices to customers who have an outstanding balance. Customers will receive a disconnection notice along with a date of disconnect.

If that's you but can't afford it right now because of financial struggles caused by the pandemic, you can apply for some financial relief to prevent the risk of having your electricity shut off. "Normally people have until June 1st to apply," explained Lynette Stott with Three Rivers Community Action. "People now have until September 1st to apply. The new program year starts October 1st. There's going to be very little time here without funds available and the reason that program year has been extended is because we knew that electricity and heating vendors were going to have to start shutting off at some point."

Stott said this assistance program is income-based, but that shouldn't deter you from applying. "We serve a lot of people who have senior citizens in their homes, who have disabled individuals, who have children in their homes," she explained. "It is just so important that we can help maintain consistent energy to homes who may not be able to afford that on their own right now. We also know that COVID has really dealt a bad hand to a lot of people."

For a link to the application, click here.