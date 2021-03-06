RPU Energy efficient tips to save energy and money in your home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It may be warming up in Rochester - but you should still pay attention to your thermostat. The Neighborhood Energy Challenge Program is designed to help people save energy and money in their homes.

Rochester Public Utilities held a virtual workshop Saturday to share ways to achieve energy-saving goals.

The average Minnesota household spends almost $2,000 a year on heating and cooling - according to the Center for Energy and Environment - and that's more than half of your utility cost for the year.

You can save on your utility bill by programming your thermostat to a lower setting while you're gone during the day and at night when you're asleep.

Furnace filters should be switched out at least 1-2 times a year.

Stacy Boots Camp with the Center for Energy and Environment says if you feel like your home has a lot of draft, chances are there's probably a larger problem.

“Iif that warm air that you're paying for in the winter is allowed to rise up and out of your house, it's going to pull in really cold dry air making it drafty and just very uncomfortable."

15 percent of your utility bill per year is spent on light and electronics.

LED light bulbs can last up to 25 years - and use 85 percent less electricity than incandescent light bulbs.

Camp says much of that energy is going to producing heat - rather than producing light.

“So that's pretty inefficient - and also in the summertime if you're using those types of light bulbs - it makes your house really hot and that's not what we want to be doing in the summertime."

Dry/itchy skin, and static electricity in your home are other signs that your house is wasting energy. Camp suggests tightening up and insulating any leaking ductwork to get airflow to where you want it to be.

Another suggestion is avoid blocking any vents and openings with furniture. If you have any concerns with your home - sign up for an energy audit to have your home reviewed. https://www.minnesotaenergyresources.com/savings/audits.