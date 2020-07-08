'Endangered' man reported missing in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man gone missing in Black Hawk County.

Michael Jensen, 46, was last seen Monday walking away from Ravenwood Health Care in Waterloo at 11:20 pm. Police say Jensen is considered “endangered.”

He’s described as 5 foot 10 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button up shirt, a black helmet, and black framed glasses. Police say Jensen may be barefoot.

If you have any information regarding Jensen, please contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515.