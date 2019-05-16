End Of Era For SpamTown Bell

Austin Park Board pulls the plug on the spam town belle.

The city owns the boat but the private citizen has been maintaining the vessel on a volunteer basis. The costs to bring it up to speed could approach $30,000. The Park Board determined that the boat would be ‘dry-docked.’

Richard Nordin has been piloting the Spamtown Belle for two decades and says this attraction is part of Austin character.

“At my age, after running it for almost 20 years I have mixed emotions,” said Nordin. “I’m starting to run out of gas myself but at the same time I hate to see the city of Austin lose a unique attraction."

Nordin is hoping that someone will step up and help restore the boat and start a new chapter.