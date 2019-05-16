Clear

End Of Era For SpamTown Bell

On May 1st board leaders determined the boat would be dry docked.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Austin Park Board pulls the plug on the spam town belle.

The city owns the boat but the private citizen has been maintaining the vessel on a volunteer basis. The costs to bring it up to speed could approach $30,000. The Park Board determined that the boat would be ‘dry-docked.’

Richard Nordin has been piloting the Spamtown Belle for two decades and says this attraction is part of Austin character.

“At my age, after running it for almost 20 years I have mixed emotions,” said Nordin. “I’m starting to run out of gas myself but at the same time I hate to see the city of Austin lose a unique attraction."

Nordin is hoping that someone will step up and help restore the boat and start a new chapter.

