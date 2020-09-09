Encouraging & promoting safe tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tourism is the lifeblood of many local economies and since travel has been limited since the coronavirus pandemic cities and organizations are working on how to promote safe activities to attract visitors.

An online event forum was hosted on Wednesday hosted by Community and Economic Development Associates. The event explored the best ways to promote communities safely and bring back the business of tourism.

In order to encourage travel Olmsted County Public Health says every destination needs to make visitors safe.

R.N. Kristina Wright-Peterson explained, “Every individual is different with their comfort level. What they feel is safe.”

The department says many states have put safety mandates in place to help businesses make their customers feel comfortable when visiting.

She added, “Minnesota does have quite a few requirements on what that capacity is. A lot of folks are transitioning to a ticketing or a reservation system which is really nice because then you're able to control the flow of when people are arriving.”

Another way to bring in visitors is ot utilize social media according to event host CEDA.

Executive director Jason Passmore explained, “Social media allows you to field allows you to field comments, questions and concerns in a single place. People expect you to hear what they have to say on social media so this is your chance to develop a reputation of quality service and professionalism with both current and potential visitors and customers.”

The CEDA says it’s also important to work together as volunteers, businesses owners, and elected officials to create the best environment possible for visitors.

He added, “By knowing your story you can engage and inspire, change and create a shared vision. Helen Keller may have said it best, "Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much."