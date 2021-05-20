Employment numbers show Minnesotans are working again

KIMT NEWS 3.- The employment numbers are in and Minnesotans are working again. According to Deed Commissioner Steve Grove, the state gained 11,300 jobs last month. April was also its fourth straight month of job gains.

"This is an interesting month because we're comparing it to the month with the largest job losses," said Deed Interim Director of Labor Market Oraine Casale.

Between April 2019 and April 2020, Minnesota lost over 300,000 jobs.

Recently, a wide range of industries saw gains including professional and business services, government, and hospitality. The private sector has also regained nearly six percent of the Minnesota jobs lost during COVID-19.

"I think we all would like to see this happen a lot faster than it is," explained Casale. "There's definitely some friction going on right now. Employers are trying to hire, workers are trying to get back to work but that just takes time."

Unemployment also decreased nearly five percent in April.