MASON CITY, Iowa-Hotels across the area are full of employees unable to make hike home because of the weekend blizzard and stranding them at work. Tuesday, a number of Mercy One North Iowa employees are hoping to see their loved ones.

“I haven’t seen my husband for about four days,” said Megan Monsen, a Critical Care Nurse at the hospital.

Monsen lives in Buffalo Center. She made the trip to work Saturday and knew she had to come prepared with a bag of necessities.

“We can’t just not come in,” she said. “We have special training to be able to work up here and not anybody can come in and fill in for us.”

Todd Cash’s job is to keep the sidewalks clear. He only lives 15 minutes from the hospital but the blizzard complicated his usually short commute.

“I got stuck myself in the middle of the road along with several other people,” he said. “I went home got the tractor and pulled myself out and after seeing the roads that was the only way to get to work.”

Cash took the tractor in an effort to get home Sunday night, but there was just too much snow.

“Once I got off the highway those county roads were impassable,” he said.

He joined 21 other Mercy employees spending the night at the hospital but that turned in to the right thing to do… he was where he needed to be in the morning.

“We need to be here to keep this facility open,” he said.