Employees at two North Iowa care centers all test negative for COVID-19

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – All the employees at two North Iowa care facilities have tested negative for the coronavirus.

“When the possibility of surveillance testing was offered by Karen Crimmings with Cerro Gordo Public Health on one of our weekly calls, I jumped at the opportunity for our local facilities to be the first to volunteer,” says Amy Clabaugh, ABCM Corporation Admissions and Care Liaison Consultant. “ABCM has always been a company that is proactive and collaborative within our communities and this is no different in our response to COVID-19. We are grateful to have people like Karen and those at Cerro Gordo Public Health to identify and put in the work to make this possible. This strategy is an important step in ensuring we are doing everything we can to protect our residents and staff.”

Staff at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake were tested on May 15, with negative results coming back a week later. Employees at Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center in Mason City were tested on May 22 and their results all came back negative for COVID-19 as well.

“We cannot thank Cerro Gordo Public Health, Mercy One, Cerro Gordo Emergency Management and Community Emergency Response Team enough for their assistance in coordinating and facilitating the facility-wide testing,” says Mari Havey, Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center Administrator. “It’s been great to see so many different organizations come together for the health and safety of not only our residents, tenants, and teams, but also our communities.”