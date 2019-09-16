Mason City's Best Buy planning to close in November

MASON CITY, Iowa - Employees at Mason City’s Best Buy were told Sunday that the store plans on closing its doors Nov. 2.
A Best Buy employee told KIMT that the store is healthy sales-wise but the decision to close may be based on a disagreement between the company and the owner of the building in regards to the lease.
A customer service representative who handles the Mason City store confirmed the plans to close in November.
We have reached out to Best Buy for further comment.
