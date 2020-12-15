Emotional-social learning program Friendzy a success at Newman schools

MASON CITY, Iowa - Students at Newman Catholic Schools are finding ways to manage stress, anxiety and uncertainty this year, thanks to a growing national program.

Since the beginning of the school year, students have been using the 'Friendzy' program. Emotional and social learning lessons interwoven in all classes and grade levels, in the hope of managing stress, create lasting friendships, and excel at school.

Now four months into the school year, students services director Vicki Ries says the program is paying off.

"We've really found a huge need for it. We have had so much more anxiety and depression and kids struggling. This is a life saver for us."

Ries adds that the lessons being taught now carry beyond the K-12 level.

"If there's one thing our kids need, no matter what vocation they go to and the employment they may have, or even college after they graduate, they're going to need these personal skills. They're going to be better at everything they do if they can relate to other people, communicate with other people."

The program was developed by two parents, who saw a need to develop face-to-face relationships in order to combat anxiety, depression and stress.