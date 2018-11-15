Emmons woman who texted Lake Mills man 696 times takes plea deal

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota woman who authorities say sent 696 text messages to a northern Iowa man in April has taken a plea deal.
Winnebago County District Court records say 34-year-old Katie Christian, of Emmons, Minnesota, filed a written guilty plea Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of stalking. Prosecutors agreed to recommend suspended jail time and two years of probation in return for her plea. The records don't list a sentencing date.
A criminal complaint says Christian also made 10 phone calls and went to the man's Lake Mills house three times in an attempt to make contact with him or his daughter.
