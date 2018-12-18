Emmons man sentenced for drunk crash in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Freeborn County man gets some jail time for a North Iowa crash.

Jonathan David Anderson, 21 of Emmons, MN, was arrested after authorities say he stole a truck and crashed it in Worth County on June 17. Law enforcement said multiple witnesses described Anderson as obviously drunk on the day of the crash.

He pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and OWI.

Anderson has now been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation. He must also pay a $1,250 fine.