Emergency teams prepare for winter storm

AUSTIN, Minn- As we get ready for this major snowstorm many are stocking up on supplies and get ready to hunker down.

What if you get stranded out on the road and can't make it home or you lose power and need somewhere warm to go? The Albert Lea National Guard Armory is on standby. Rich Hall is the Emergency Management Director for Freeborn County. He knows how unpredictable the weather can be. That's why his team has a plan for every scenario. He says folks should also have a plan.

"We want them to be smart and look ahead check 511 and check the road conditions,” Hall said. “The best thing people can do is be prepared themselves. Have hats mitten gloves, sleeping bag and some extra things in your car like a tool kit."

Halls says you should download this Code Red Mobile App. this is one way they will be communicating with the public. The app will have information like weather conditions and important advisories for you that pertain to your county.

Mower County Emergency Management team tells KIMT that they don't plan on opening any shelter but the weather could change that.