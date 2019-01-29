Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Emergency situation declared in Freeborn County

Most county services to operate at a reduced level due to extreme cold.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Due to extreme cold, Freeborn County says it is invoking its Emergency Situation Protocol.

County offices will operate with limited staff and minimal services from noon Tuesday until 10 am Thursday. All citizens are encouraged to remain home and off the roads. The Freeborn County Highway Department will only operate during daylight, unless there is an emergency. Public Works staff will be on duty as needed.

County law enforcement and emergency personnel will be on duty as normal.

If you need to visit with County staff for business purposes, contact that department at the phone number listed on the Freeborn County Web Site.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -31°
Austin
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -32°
Charles City
Few Clouds
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -29°
Rochester
Overcast
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -31°
Feels Like: -35°
Tracking life threatening cold this week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MC FIRE TUES MORN

Image

Wrestling popularity

Image

012919 Sports

Image

Fire destroys garage, damages home in Rochester

Image

Tracking Dangerous Cold and Blowing Snow

Image

Coffee with a Cop and the Mayor on Tuesday morning

Image

Crews battle fire in Mason City

Image

Federal Ave. in Mason City shutdown as crews battle fire

Image

Keeping the city warm in bitter temps

Image

Possible new hotel

Community Events