Emergency situation declared in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Due to extreme cold, Freeborn County says it is invoking its Emergency Situation Protocol.

County offices will operate with limited staff and minimal services from noon Tuesday until 10 am Thursday. All citizens are encouraged to remain home and off the roads. The Freeborn County Highway Department will only operate during daylight, unless there is an emergency. Public Works staff will be on duty as needed.

County law enforcement and emergency personnel will be on duty as normal.

If you need to visit with County staff for business purposes, contact that department at the phone number listed on the Freeborn County Web Site.