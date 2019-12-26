Emergency services workers work on Christmas to keep us safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As you spend time with friends and family this Christmas, others are putting in hours working this holiday.

Some of those people are emergency services workers who keep us safe: EMTs and paramedics, firefighters, and law enforcement. Emergencies don't stop just because it's a holiday.

"Accidents and emergencies don't take a break. There's no vacation. It could happen at any time, so it's good to make sure that everybody's ready to go," says Mandee Marx, one of the firefighters on duty this Christmas.

Many of the firefighters' families visit them for lunch at the fire stations to spend time together on Christmas.