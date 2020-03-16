Emergency school lunch program for Mason City kids starts Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa – An emergency food program will start Tuesday for children in the Mason City Community School District.

The District says there will be a curbside lunch pick up at Roosevelt Elementary and Harding Elementary from 11:00 am-1:00 pm daily. Parents or guardians do not need to be present if the students can pick up the food themselves.

This free meal and snack is being provided for all children 18 and under living in Mason City and the District says the plan is to provide this service Monday through Friday while school is not in session.

This is how the program will work:

• Food is to be taken and eaten off of school grounds at the time of pick up.

• Staff will not be available to interact or answer questions during this time.

• Students and parents are not allowed inside the building during this time to honor the need for social distancing.

• At this time, due to federal mandates, each individual receiving a meal needs to be present for pick up.

If delivery is needed please contact Sarah Mariner, Food Service Supervisor, at 641-421-4501.

The Mason City Community School District says it will consider expanding this program as needed.