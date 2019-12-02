Clear

Emergency landing Monday at the Rochester airport

Airlines says 65 passengers are safe.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A mechanical issue is being blamed for an emergency landing at the Rochester International Airport Monday.

After getting a report of an emergency from American Airlines flight #3096, crews from the Airport Fire Department and the Rochester Fire Department went into standby for the plane’s arrival. It landed safety around 4:45 pm.

This particular plane was being operated by SkyWest Airlines.

According to online information, flight #3096 had flown from Chicago to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, early Monday afternoon and was flying back to Chicago when it had to land in Rochester.

SkyWest Airlines issued the following statement on Monday's emergency landing:

"SkyWest flight 3096 operating as American Eagle from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Chicago, diverted to Rochester, Minnesota due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely in Rochester and we are working to help 65 passengers resume their travels to Chicago as quickly as possible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

assault on jailer

Image

New C-section suite in Austin

Image

Online Shopping risks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/2

Image

Pacelli Catholic School Receives Donation

Image

Family is Homeless After Fire

Image

My Money: Needing a co-signer

Image

Cyber Monday Shopping tips

Image

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

Image

Seans Weather 12/2

Community Events