Emergency landing Monday at the Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A mechanical issue is being blamed for an emergency landing at the Rochester International Airport Monday.

After getting a report of an emergency from American Airlines flight #3096, crews from the Airport Fire Department and the Rochester Fire Department went into standby for the plane’s arrival. It landed safety around 4:45 pm.

This particular plane was being operated by SkyWest Airlines.

According to online information, flight #3096 had flown from Chicago to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, early Monday afternoon and was flying back to Chicago when it had to land in Rochester.

SkyWest Airlines issued the following statement on Monday's emergency landing:

"SkyWest flight 3096 operating as American Eagle from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Chicago, diverted to Rochester, Minnesota due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely in Rochester and we are working to help 65 passengers resume their travels to Chicago as quickly as possible."