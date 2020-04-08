Emergency grants now available for child care providers

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - It's been a challenging time for some child care providers.

As many families are working at home, and therefore keeping their children at home with them, some providers are feeling the pinch financially. But in Minnesota, there might be a solution in sight.

Peacetime emergency child care grants are now available for those providers, part of a $30 million proposal by Governor Tim Walz that was signed into law nearly two weeks ago. It would provide monthly awards, starting at around $4,500, with applicants being eligible to earn more if they meet certain requirements.

Brandi Dirkes first got into child care a little over a decade ago, and is a provider out of her Albert Lea home. Because of the pandemic, and due to the Governor's stay at home order, many of her children have been staying at home with their parents. She's heard from other care providers about the challenges they're currently facing.

"We have a Facebook group where we chat back and forth, checking in with each other. We don't have the benefit of having co-workers or colleagues to bump things off of, so it's nice to network with each other in town, to see if anybody has openings, 'if I decided to close my doors, the stress is too much.' It's a good tool for us to use."

Last week, she applied for the program, and is thankful county daycare licenser Brady Engleby was there to share and help nativgate her through the process.

"Daycare is critical year round, and there is a shortage in Minnesota as is. We absolutely don't want to see any more doors closed, so he's been instrumental in getting us the information we need in order to get some grant money, emergency money, to keep our doors open."

If you are a provider and would like more information, as well as to apply, click here. Applications are due April 15th.

Child Care Aware Minnesota is working with the Department of Human Services and the Governor's Children's Cabinet to distribute the funds.