Pedestrian in Rochester sustains "severe injuries" after being struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A pedestrian was transported to the hospital with "severe injuries" after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

First responders were called to the corner of 4th Street SE and 4th Avenue SE around 9:30 P.M., outside a nearby Holiday gas station. While information remains limited, a sergeant with the Rochester Police Department describes the incident as an "accident" involving one victim.

An investigation is now underway, with KIMT on the scene as a mapping team arrived to collect evidence. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as information becomes available.