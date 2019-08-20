Clear

Emergency crews respond to 'incident' at Rochester airport

Officials say no deaths are reported.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 12:46 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency crews are dealing with a “small general aviation incident” at the Rochester International Airport.

Few details about exactly what happened are available but it took place around noon, airport officials say no one was killed, and those on board are being checked out medically.

The Rochester Airport Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Gold Cross have all responded to the scene. Airport officials say their secondary runway remains open and operational.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking storm chances through the day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joice Library gets State funding

Image

New Location for Rochester Warming Center

Image

Last Safe City Nights

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Storms start the day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Storm Update - Tuesday

Image

CTK: St. Charles

Image

CTK: Chatfield

Image

CTK: Dover-Eyota

Image

Snow and Ice removal

Image

Warming center has a new location

Community Events