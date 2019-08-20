Emergency crews respond to 'incident' at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency crews are dealing with a “small general aviation incident” at the Rochester International Airport.
Few details about exactly what happened are available but it took place around noon, airport officials say no one was killed, and those on board are being checked out medically.
The Rochester Airport Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Gold Cross have all responded to the scene. Airport officials say their secondary runway remains open and operational.
