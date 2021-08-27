Emergency crews block of roads after house fire in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two residents escaped safely after a fire broke out at their home in Northeast Rochester Thursday night.

First responders were called to 28 11th Avenue NE around 10:30 P.M., blocking off nearby roads as crews worked to knock down flames.

The Rochester Fire Department says the incident appears to have started inside the exterior garage of the residence. The two occupants home at the time became aware of the fire after hearing a window close to the blaze break.

Neither resident sustained injuries, and the incident is now under investigation. Alongside RFD, RPD, RPU, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene.