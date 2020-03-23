Clear
Emergency child food program starts Tuesday in Clear Lake

Free breakfast and lunch provided weekdays while school is out.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:06 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – An emergency food program begins Tuesday for the Clear Lake Community School District.

Meals will be delivered to 34 locations throughout the city by bus drivers using a school vehicle. The school district says due to federal mandates, no parent needs to be present but each child receiving a meal must be there for pick up.

One free breakfast and one lunch will be provided for all children ages 1 to 18 living in Clear Lake.

The school district says the plan is to provide these meals Monday through Friday while school is not in session due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following routes will start delivering at 11 am:

