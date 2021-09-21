Emergency Assistance Program Policy to provide rent assistance in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In order to prevent families from facing evictions the Olmsted County Health, Housing, and Human Services Committee is discussing how the Family Support and Assistance Department can utilize funding.

On Tuesday an Emergency Assistance Program Policy was discussed. The purpose is to use money available through the MFIP Consolidated Fund and General Emergency Assistance Allocation to provide those in need with funds to keep them in their homes.

There would be eligibility requirements such as income qualifications, residency requirements and the money would only be available to individuals one time per year.

Corrine Erickson with Family Support and Assistance says she believes this support is necessary in Olmsted County.

She explained, “We've been meeting with legal assistance and the partners there and they're really concerned the surge of evictions will likely happen mid-December which is a really tough time”

The department says the pandemic has created an unprecedented need for emergency assistance for families and individuals living in poverty.

You can find more information about the program by clicking here.