Emerald ash borer is confirmed in Mower County

RACINE, Minn. – The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in Mower County.
A Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) employee noticed several ash trees along Highway 63 north of Racine with symptoms of infestation and MDA staff were able to find live larvae of the destructive pest which has been found in 22 other counties in the state.
This is the first time EAB has been located in Mower County and an emergency quarantine has been placed on taking firewood and ash material out of the county. MDA says this is limit the spread of the tree-killing insect.
The MDA says this is a critical time to look for signs of EAB and report them. There are several things residents should look for when checking their ash trees for emerald ash borer.
1. Look for woodpecker damage. Woodpeckers like EAB larvae and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of EAB.
2. Check for bark cracks. EAB larvae tunneling under the bark can cause the bark to split open, revealing the larval (S-shaped) tunnels underneath.
An open house for Mower County residents and tree care professionals will be announced at a later date.
