Eluding authorities before a crash leads to plethora of charges against Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa - Eluding police and crashing into a tree resulted in a plethora of charges being filed against a Mason City man.

Andreas Frazier, 37, is facing charges of OWI, eluding, harassment, interference with official acts, and drug and traffic charges following a pursuit on Tuesday night.

Police said Frazier crashed a vehicle in the area of 17th St. and S. Delaware Ave. on Tuesday night before he tried running from the scene.

He's facing second-degree harassment charges in connection to threatening to shoot up a residence prior to elude authorities.