Elton Hills Drive bridge slated for $4 million reconstruction project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester bridge nearing the end of its useful life is slated to get a whole new look next year.

The Elton Hills Drive bridge has already been condensed from four lanes to two.

Rochester Public Works says the move was done out of caution and it will be safe to travel for cars and pedestrians up until the reconstruction in 2021.

The concerns are really focused around the outside lanes with the interior beams being structurally sound as the city moves into the design phase.

Communication coordinator Megan Moeller says the estimated cost of the project is around $4 million.

Moeller said, "The most cost effective option was reconstructing the bridge because we will then get a bridge that will have 75 plus years of use out of it rather than smaller fixes in the near term and then still have to replace the bridge in the long term."

There will, of course, be detours down the line but the city says it will let drivers know more as it gets closer to that construction phase.

At this point there is no timeline for when that construction will begin.