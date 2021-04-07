Local businesses concerned about Elton Hills Drive bridge closure

ROCHESTER, Minn- If you travel on Elton Hills Drive Northwest's bridge, be prepared for a detour. The bridge will soon be close for construction as it undergoes improvements. According to Mayor Kim Norton, the current bridge is unsafe.

The new bridge will feature four lanes, improved sidewalks, and maintain the shared use trail underpass. While it will be better for traveling, the closure will impact local businesses like 125 Live, Dunn Brothers Coffee, and Blue Plate Diner.

"Were concerned that the slowdown will affect our staff but we understand the infrastructure changes are needed," said Dennis Wong who owns Dunn Brothers Coffee and Blue Plate Diner. "We're just hopeful that the city and the contractors will do the best they can to minimize the effect on the businesses and the neighbors in the area."

125 Live is also concerned about the bridge closure impacting its business.

"I'm worried our members will decide not to come to 125 Live during the construction," explains its executive director Sylwia Bujak Oliver. "It all depends on what kind of routes will be available to them and how the traffic congestions will look like."

The new bridge is expected to cost around four million dollars and it's expected to be completed by the fall.