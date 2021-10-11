Elton Hills Drive Bridge closed to traffic and pedestrians for reconstruction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Elton Hills Drive Bridge closed to the public this morning as it undergoes complete reconstruction.

The bridge was closed due to abnormal cracking and will be completely demolished.

This type of structure project can be worked on during the winter months and is estimated to be complete by July 2022.

Rochester's City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski gave some detour tips for drivers:

If you are coming from Highway 52 eastbound towards the rec center, go down 3rd Ave. NW to 13th St. over to Broadway to get to the services near 125 Live.

If you are coming from the north, use 37th St. and go across 37th to Broadway and then down Broadway.

There is posted signage for bikers and pedestrians on West River Parkway to get back to Elton Hills Drive.

"With any construction project, inevitably, the traffic patterns shift and change," said Dombrovski. "We're monitoring those and we make changes whether it's the signage or if it's adding a stop sign or doing things with our signal system. Our construction team pays close attention to that, along with the contractor. We just ask - and we always share this with the public - that as they're having issues or seeing things to share that with our team so that we can make any changes that may be necessary with the project."

The project's contractor is constructing ramps just east of the bridge for pedestrians and bikers.

There is a project website on the Rochester Public Works Homepage that will continue to post updates as well as a full map of the detour routes.

The project contractor will also be holding virtual bi-weekly meetings.