Elton Hills Safety Improvements Open House

The public was invited to an open house at Hoover Elementary School Monday night to view diagrams, ask questions, and fill out surveys to give input.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The traffic and safety study completed in late November identifies a 3 lane segment on Elton Hills Drive would increase safety along the corridor. The City of Rochester is asking for public feedback before it moves forward.

"A lot of the crashes would go away. It would increase safety. The report identifies the most beneficial improvement that we could make to increase safety is a 3 lane section, but there's still lots of other things we could do with a 4 lane section to still improve safety too," explains traffic and parking manager Sam Budzyna.

Some community members are not convinced changing the road would improve congestion and safety. "Choking all that traffic down to one lane in each direction is just asking for accident upon accident upon accident," says Mike Tupper, a more than 50 year Elton Hills resident and member of community organization Take Back Our Streets Rochester.

The Public Works Department will be sharing the traffic and safety study results and the public feedback at the December 16th city council study session.

Community members who were unable to attend the open house can click here to share their thoughts.

