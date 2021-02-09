Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery launches pet cemetery

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you've lost a pet, you know how hard and devastating it can be. Now, there's a new way to honor your furry friend.

The Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery has allocated 150 plots near the western entrance of the cemetery off Monroe Avenue to being your pets' eternal resting place. The flat rate of $795 includes a customized granite headstone, individual plot, and burial of pet urn. The section is dedicated solely to cremation burals of pets in an urn.

Manager Tyler Anderson says a high demand has warranted the idea of a pet cemetery, one of only just a handful in the state.

"There's a lot of people that love their pets. We were fielding a lot of phone calls here at the office, saying, 'hey, is there a spot to put Fido, to put Fluffy?' And at the time, no."

He adds that the pet cemetery fits the overall mission of providing a beautiful setting to celebrate life and history.

"For us, it's not reinventing the wheel. We're built for burials and for celebrating life and history. With a dog or a cat or horse or other pet, they've become an active part of the family, so it seems like a natural transition into that."

For more information on how to honor the life of your trusty companion, contact the cemetery office at 641-421-3687, or tcanderson@masoncity.net.