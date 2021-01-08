Ellison: Albert Lea business now facing $3,000 a day fines over indoor dining

ST. PAUL. Minn. – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says an Albert Lea restaurant now faces $3,000 a day fines for violating COVID safety rules.

Keith Ellison’s office says a Freeborn County District Court found The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in contempt of court for violating a restraining order to close indoor dining, as mandated by executive orders issued by Governor Tim Walz. The AG’s office says

The Interchange must pay a $3,000 fine for each day it is open for indoor dining, starting Friday.

“I’m glad to see serious consequences for defying the court and endangering Minnesotans,” says Attorney General Ellison. “The vast majority of Minnesota bars and restaurants are complying with the law and meeting their responsibility to keep their communities safe. The very small handful that are not should take note that their willful defiance has real-world consequences, as it should.”

Ellison’s office sued The Interchange on December 21, 2019, and asked the court for a temporary restraining order on December 22, 2019, and it was granted the next day.