Austin's Ellis Middle School robotics team places 15th in world tournament

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Ellis 8th Grade VEX Robotics Team traveled 12 hours to Louisville this past weekend for the 2019 VEX Robotics World Tournament.

The team finished 15th in the Spirit Division and were chosen by a team from Taiwan as an alliance partner for bracket play. They won their first round and advanced to the quarterfinals before being knocked out by the eventual world champions.

Despite not advancing, the Ellis team was the last American team standing in the tournament and scored more points against the eventual world champions than any other team. Andrew Keenan says the event wasn’t just about robotics but about building friendships.

“We also teamed up with a team from Taiwan.” Said Keenan. “We got to learn a little bit about how they spoke and they also traded gifts with us, it was kind of a tradition. It gave us a sense of how they treat people back home."