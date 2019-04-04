Ellis Middle School packs meals for Sudan

Students at Ellis Middle School spent the Thursday morning packing meals for Real Hope For The Hungry and organization that provides pre-packed meals to underprivileged countries.

The students turned the gym into a cafeteria. Ellis National Junior Honor Society put together the event as part of their service project. The goal is to send the pre-packed meals to starving kids in Sudan.

8th grader Hoe Ewing says the group came up with the idea after helping out a shelter in Eagen.

“Last year we got third place at that shelters. So, we did some good work up there and we thought we could just bring it to Ellis,” Said Ewing.

Student Nora Tweeten says Thursday’s event was one for the books.

“We packed 8000 bags in just a couple of hours,” Said Tweeten.

The bags were filled with soy, rice, and vegetables.

“About each week they get three of these packs that we are making and it makes 6 meals," Said

A small bag that makes a big difference.