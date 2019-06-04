Austin Students End School Year With Battle of Ellis

AUSTIN, Minn- Students at Ellis Middle School put aside their textbooks and stepped out of the classroom an into the shoes of a historian. About 400 seventh graders took to the playground to reenact civil war battles. Educator says this type of lesson plan get students to pay attention to what they are learning in the classroom.

Students agree the interactive lesson helps them visualize and understand things better.

Miguel Pedro says the interactive lesson was a great way to learn.

"The water balloons represented the bullets so if a water balloon hits you, you would go down as a soldier," said Pedro.

Vanessa Gatdet says it was a great way to end the school year.

"This is a really fun activity for us to do to learn about the civil war," said Gatdet. " We learning about the civil war we just think of them as soldiers but this helps you step into their shoes."