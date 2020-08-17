Ellendale man sentenced for North Iowa meth

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is sentenced for drugs in North Iowa.

Brandon Jeffrey Wertish, 31 of Ellendale, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested in Northwood on June 20, 2019, after a 911 call from a woman who said Wertish was yelling at her outside her home.

As a deputy escorted Wertish back to his vehicle, the deputy says he saw what looked like a drug pipe inside containing a crystal-like substance. Law enforcement says a search of Wertish’s vehicle found two baggies of meth.

He’s been given two days in the Worth County Jail or an alternate facility designated by the sheriff, with credit for time already served. Wertish must also pay a $315 fine.