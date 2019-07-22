Clear

Ellendale man pleads not guilty to Worth County drug crimes

Brandon Wertish Brandon Wertish

Arrested June 20 in Northwood.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to drug charges in North Iowa.

Brandon Jeffrey Wertish, 30 of Ellendale, is accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of meth. He was arrested June 20 after a 911 call brought the Worth County Sheriff’s Office to the 300 block of 14th Street S in Northwood. A woman reported Wertish, her ex-boyfriend, was yelling and arguing with her outside her home.

A deputy escorted Wertish inside to reclaim some of his belonging and as Wertish was putting his property into his vehicle, the deputy says he saw a glass tube on the floor with a burnt end and a crystal-like substance inside. That led to a search where authorities say two baggies of meth were found inside Wertish’s vehicle.

A trial is set to begin on September 18.

