Clear

Elk River man takes plea deal in Albert Lea burglary case

Accused of damaging a woman's television.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 2:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of drunkenly breaking into a woman’s apartment and damaging her television is sentenced.

Cesar Salvador Gomez, 26 of Elk River, was initially charged with 2nd degree burglary for a September 30, 2019, incident in Albert Lea. Police say he went to his girlfriend’s apartment, kicked in the door, then took her TV outside and threw it on the ground. Investigators say Gomez is seen doing this on security video.

The officers who arrested Gomez the same day of the break-in also say a preliminary breath test showed him with a blood alcohol level of .207, more than twice the legal limit.

Gomez has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree destruction of property. He’s been given two years of supervised probation and must pay $259.99 in restitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 7°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

How does Rochester International Airport stack up?

Image

Stewartville teacher nominated for Teacher of the Year

Image

Allowing student access to CBD Products

Image

Soil Health Winter Workshop

Image

100 years of women voting

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Teen overcomes the odds to graduate from high school

Image

Wednesday's section hoops

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Rochester 2-26

Community Events