Elk River man takes plea deal in Albert Lea burglary case

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of drunkenly breaking into a woman’s apartment and damaging her television is sentenced.
Cesar Salvador Gomez, 26 of Elk River, was initially charged with 2nd degree burglary for a September 30, 2019, incident in Albert Lea. Police say he went to his girlfriend’s apartment, kicked in the door, then took her TV outside and threw it on the ground. Investigators say Gomez is seen doing this on security video.
The officers who arrested Gomez the same day of the break-in also say a preliminary breath test showed him with a blood alcohol level of .207, more than twice the legal limit.
Gomez has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree destruction of property. He’s been given two years of supervised probation and must pay $259.99 in restitution.
