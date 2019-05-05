Elizabeth Warren visits North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Presidential hopefuls are beginning to make stops throughout the viewing area on their 2020 campaign trails.

United States Senator, Elizabeth Warren, from Massachusetts made two stops in North Iowa on Saturday in Mason City and Osage.

She spoke to a large crowd Mason City about ending corruption in Washington, rebuilding the middle class, and strengthening democracy. She also mentioned her proposed plan to tax the upper class two cents on every dollar over $50-million.

Alex Dlouhy told KIMT he likes the fact that Warren is in the race to better the lives of the people.

“She is frustrated. She is not running for the presidency for her name, she is running for the presidency for the betterment of my life and the future of my children and grandchildren,” said Dlouhy. “That’s why I am supporting her and I am intimidated by her in a good way.”

There weren’t just supporters at the event.

Toward the end of the rally, three individuals were called upon to ask Senator Warren questions. While the first individual began to ask their question, they were quickly interrupted by an animal rights activist from Oakland, California, with the group known as “Direct Action Everywhere.”

The woman was holding a “dairy is nothing to be proud of” sign questioning the proposed Dairy PRIDE Act. Once she was escorted out of the building, another gentleman chimed in where she left off and was also asked off the property.

KIMT spoke with the duo after the rally about why the intrusion was necessary and received the following response.

“I know she (Warren) has a good heart. I know she has good values,” said Kecia Doolittle, the animal rights activist. “Politicians get swept up in Washington politics and money and there’s a lot of pressure on them. But, no politician is above being asked the tough questions. It doesn’t mean that I don’t respect Elizabeth Warren in many ways, but this is something I had to call her out on.”