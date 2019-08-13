Clear

Elizabeth Warren to campaign in Minnesota on Monday

Elizabeth Warren - AP image

Not counting U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the senator from Massachusetts will be the fourth Democratic candidate to visit Minnesota in this campaign cycle.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 8:57 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will visit Minnesota to host a town hall on Monday.

Warren will appear at the Leonard Center Fieldhouse at Macalester College in St. Paul. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and the event begins at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be reserved via the Warren campaign website.

Minnesota's presidential primary is March 3. Not counting U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the senator from Massachusetts will be the fourth Democratic candidate to visit Minnesota in this campaign cycle. Visiting the Twin Cities earlier this year were former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former technology executive Andrew Yang.

