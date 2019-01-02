Clear
Elizabeth Warren planning trip to Iowa in bid for president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to reporters at the Massachusetts Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Boston. Warren has taken the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency, hoping her reputation as a populist fighter can help her navigate a Democratic field that could include nearly two dozen candidates. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: By STEVE LeBLANC , Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is preparing to bring a populist message to Iowa voters just days after taking her first major step toward launching a campaign for president.

The Massachusetts Democrat told reporters on Wednesday she's planning to visit the state with the nation's first presidential caucuses after being sworn in on Thursday to a second Senate term.

Warren said Washington "works great for the wealthy and the well-connected, it needs to work for everybody else" and vowed to focus on issues like student loans and the cost of getting prescriptions filled.

Warren on Monday announced she's launching an exploratory committee for president.

She's one of what is expected to be a crowded field of Democratic contenders hoping to retake the White House from Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

