Clear

Elizabeth Warren campaign volunteer killed in Iowa crash

A volunteer with Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's campaign has died in a western Iowa crash.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:13 AM

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A volunteer with Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's campaign has died in a western Iowa crash.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Zachary Crombie Presberg was killed Monday night when the car he was driving on U.S. Highway 6 collided with two trucks as he tried to pass one of them.

A statement from Warren's campaign says Presberg joined the campaign this summer after graduating from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, to organize voter meetings and build relationships in Cass County. He continued his service to Warren's campaign as a volunteer after his fellowship ended.

He was a native of Piedmont, California.

Warren said in the statement that she and her husband "are heartbroken over Zac's passing" and added that "Zac represented the very best of us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a cooler start with sunny skies on the way for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Road traffic study already causing concern

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Gov. Reynolds: Carson King Day will be Saturday

Image

Pursuit crosses state lines, ends with shots fired in Worth County

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a soggy pattern moving in

Image

Mayo, Northfield draws 1-1

Image

Latest AP prep football rankings

Image

SAW: Tate Hagen

Image

DOGS ARE GOOD FOR YOUR HEART

Image

'Racist Rant' video prompts community response

Community Events