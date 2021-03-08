Eligibility changes for third round of stimulus checks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A third round of stimulus checks will likely make their way to the pockets of many Americans soon, although there are some restrictions this time around.

This round has some changes including the cap for the full $1,400 check. Individuals making $75,000 or less will receive the amount in full as will heads of households making $112,500 or below and couples filing jointly making $150,000.

Similar to the last two payments some Americans will get a partial check if their income is above the threshold. However, political analyst Rayce Hardy says those amounts will phase out much faster than the past two relief bills.

He explained, "The first big change is the cap where you get any stimulus comes much quicker; that's $80,000 for individuals, $160,000 for filing joint and $120,000 for head of household."

Another big change is that adult dependents will receive the full amount even if they're college aged or an older adult with a disability.

Hardy added, "If someone is disabled it doesn't matter what age. If they are a dependent of you and you claim them on your taxes they're part of the stimulus check package."

If you're interested in calculating how much money you're eligible for you can click here.