Elgin woman sentenced for Rochester meth possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Elgin woman is sentenced for drug possession in Rochester.

Jennifer Jean Tucker, 49, was arrested after a July 2018 traffic stop where police said she turned against all lanes of traffic on 16th Street. Officers said a search found 17.26 grams of methamphetamine in Tucker’s vehicle and a drug pipe hidden in her bra.

She pleaded guilty to 4th degree drug possession and DWI. Tucker was sentenced Wednesday to seven years of supervised probation, 27 days of electronic monitoring, and 120 hours of community work service.