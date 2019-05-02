Clear

Elgin woman pleads guilty to Rochester drug charge

Police say they found a drug pipe in her bra.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 1:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman caught with a drug pipe in her bra is pleading guilty.

Jennifer Jean Tucker, 49 of Elgin, entered guilty pleas Thursday to 3rd and 4th degree drug possession and DWI. He was arrested in July 2018 after Rochester police said she tried to turn against all lanes of traffic on 16th Street. Officers said when they searched Tucker’s vehicle, they found 17.26 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and baggies and then found a drug pipe hidden in Tucker’s bra.

A sentencing date is set for June 26.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Image

Weiss murder trial continues

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Image

'Cradle to Career' aims to make sure all Rochester students succeed

Image

Rochester bike share program open for the season

Image

Mason City bike program relaunched

Image

Dental bags for kids

Community Events