ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman caught with a drug pipe in her bra is pleading guilty.
Jennifer Jean Tucker, 49 of Elgin, entered guilty pleas Thursday to 3rd and 4th degree drug possession and DWI. He was arrested in July 2018 after Rochester police said she tried to turn against all lanes of traffic on 16th Street. Officers said when they searched Tucker’s vehicle, they found 17.26 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and baggies and then found a drug pipe hidden in Tucker’s bra.
A sentencing date is set for June 26.
Related Content
- Elgin woman pleads guilty to Rochester drug charge
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug charges
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Major Rochester drug dealer pleads guilty
- Accused Rochester drug dealer pleads not guilty
- Accused Rochester drug mule pleads guilty
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drug theft
- Winona man pleads not guilty to Rochester drug charges
- Rochester man pleads guilty to two drug charges
- Rochester woman pleads guilty in knife attack
Scroll for more content...