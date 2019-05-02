Elgin woman pleads guilty to Rochester drug charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman caught with a drug pipe in her bra is pleading guilty.

Jennifer Jean Tucker, 49 of Elgin, entered guilty pleas Thursday to 3rd and 4th degree drug possession and DWI. He was arrested in July 2018 after Rochester police said she tried to turn against all lanes of traffic on 16th Street. Officers said when they searched Tucker’s vehicle, they found 17.26 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and baggies and then found a drug pipe hidden in Tucker’s bra.

A sentencing date is set for June 26.