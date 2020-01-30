Electronics, jewelry taken during Rochester daytime burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics and jewelry was taken from a Rochester home Tuesday during daytime hours.
Police said the burglary happened in the 2500 block of 5th Ave. NW. The owner came home around 6:30 p.m. and noticed things were out of sorts.
Around $3,000 worth of electronics (laptop, TV, gaming system and games), $2,000 worth of jewelry and prescription pill bottles were taken.
Police are asking the public for help in the case.
