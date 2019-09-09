Electronic speed signs up in St. Ansgar

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - In an effort to get folks to slow down when they get to town, St. Ansgar has placed two electronic speed signs on two main routes into the city.

The electronic signs were paid for with the help of a $4,000 grant, which came from the Foundation for the Enrichment of Mitchell County.

Right now the signs are along Highway 105 and County Road T26. They are battery powered and can be moved to other signposts in the area.

The electronic signs do not have cameras and aren't able to identify drivers, but they do store data like speed and the number of cars that drive by.

St. Ansgar Police Chief Lance Schutjer says that data can be helpful in the future, but right now, he's happy that drivers are taking notice of their speed and slowing down.